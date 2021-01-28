Heather Mizeur launches bid to unseat Andy Harris from Maryland’s 1st District

Heather Mizeur is in. Citing the events of January 6, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington, DC and the subsequent actions of current Congressman Andy Harris, Mizeur has launched her campaign.

In an email sent this morning, Mizeur, a former Maryland State Delegate and candidate for Maryland Governor formally launched the campaign asking for support.

The events of January 6th have forever changed us. Witnessing a treasonous insurrection against the citadel of our democracy, with the express encouragement of those bound by a Constitutional oath to protect it, is an unforgivable betrayal. Andy Harris’s actions on that day alone disqualify him from representing Maryland’s First District, but since that act of domestic terrorism, unbecoming conduct has continued to be his calling card. On that same very night as a stunned nation tried to heal, Andy Harris got into a war of words on the House floor, attempting to pick a fistfight with a colleague with differing views. Then, one week ago today, Harris was caught trying to carry a gun onto the floor of the U.S. Capitol. These behaviors have stirred deep within me a conviction that we must present an alternative choice. We deserve representation that reflects the best qualities of who we are and where we are from. That is why, today, I launch my campaign for Congress.

Maryland’s 1st District encompasses Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and parts of Harford, Baltimore, and Carroll counties on the Western Shore. The area is predominantly a Republican stronghold. Wayne Gilchrist (R) was a popular 9-term Congressman retiring in 2009. Democrat Frank Kratovil won the seat and served for a single term from 2009-2011. Current Congressman Harris (R), forst won election in 2010 and took his seat in January of 2011 and has served six terms in that seat, most recently winning re-election this past November. In 2010, Harris pledged to serve no more than six terms in his campaign against careep politicians. However, citing “liberals and socialists” he recently reneged on that promise in an interview with WBAL radio.

Mizeur was elected to the Takoma Park City Council in 2003, handily won her election to the District 20 (Silver Spring, Takoma Park) seat in the Maryland House of Delegates in 2006. After two terms, she stepped away to run for Governor of Maryland and lost to Lt. Governor Anthony Brown in the primary. Brown went on to lost the general election to current Governor Larry Hogan. Currently, Mizeur and her wife live on an organic farm in Chestertown in the heart of Maryland’s Eaastern Shore.

