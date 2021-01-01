Happy New Year! Here are our Top 10 stories of 2020
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Each year we like to take a look and see what resonated with readers of Eye On Annapolis. And well, for 2020…no surprises, COVID led the way!
But there are some outliers. The Annapolis Town Center ranked very high, and both of those stories were late in the year.
But in the few months before the pandemic wreaked havoc, the teacher having sex with a student led the way–but of course.
And while there have been MANY business closures in the region due to COVID, who knew the Greene Turtle here in Annapolis was so loved?
Have a gander and a click and take a walk down memory lane for 2020!
- Governor Hogan’s update on COVID-19 response — go boating and golfing. Schools closed for year.
- The Greene Turtle in Annapolis will not re-open after COVID-19
- Maryland State Education Association calls for virtual learning statewide for first semester
- Fright Nights: Annapolis Town Center to host a drive-through event this October
- South River High teacher charged with having sex with student
- COVID Restrictions Until June 8
- Owners temporarily close 2 area restaurants when employees test positive for COVID
- Three new businesses to open at Annapolis Town Center this fall
- Anne Arundel County will not likely follow State’s lead on re-opening just yet
- Shoppers and employees required to wear face masks in Anne Arundel County starting tomorrow
But if we pull out the COVID stories of 2020, we had a mix of good news (businesses opening and a mansion for sale) to a Midshipman’s death and the closure of Brio Tuscan Grill.
- Fright Nights: Annapolis Town Center to host a drive-through event this October
- South River High teacher charged with having sex with student
- Three new buisnesses to open at Annapolis Town Center this fall
- Annapolis location of Brio Tuscan Grill to permanently close tomorrow
- Annapolis mansion hits the market for $25 million
- UPDATED: Midshipman dies during physical readiness test
- Naval Academy reports a second Midshipman death
- Unknown suspect opens fire on SUV along Forest Drive in Annapolis
- Rams Head Tavern ends 20-year lease at Historic Savage Mill
- Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s daughter and grandson identified as missing kayakers
Well, with 2020 in the books (thankfully) we can look forward to a decreasing number of COVID stories as long as we all are smart about being safe.
And of course, I want to extend my thanks for reading, for listening to the Daily News Brief podcast, for subscribing to the weekly newsletter, and following along on Facebook at All Annapolis and Twitter at @EyeOnAnnapolis.
Here’s to 2021!
John Frenaye, Publisher
Category: BLOG NOTES, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB