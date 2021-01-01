Happy New Year! Here are our Top 10 stories of 2020



HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Each year we like to take a look and see what resonated with readers of Eye On Annapolis. And well, for 2020…no surprises, COVID led the way!

But there are some outliers. The Annapolis Town Center ranked very high, and both of those stories were late in the year.

But in the few months before the pandemic wreaked havoc, the teacher having sex with a student led the way–but of course.

And while there have been MANY business closures in the region due to COVID, who knew the Greene Turtle here in Annapolis was so loved?

Have a gander and a click and take a walk down memory lane for 2020!

But if we pull out the COVID stories of 2020, we had a mix of good news (businesses opening and a mansion for sale) to a Midshipman’s death and the closure of Brio Tuscan Grill.

Well, with 2020 in the books (thankfully) we can look forward to a decreasing number of COVID stories as long as we all are smart about being safe.

And of course, I want to extend my thanks for reading, for listening to the Daily News Brief podcast, for subscribing to the weekly newsletter, and following along on Facebook at All Annapolis and Twitter at @EyeOnAnnapolis.

Here’s to 2021!

John Frenaye, Publisher

