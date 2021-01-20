--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Great news for performance venues with $30M of assistance from Governor Hogan

| January 20, 2021, 10:44 AM

Rams Head

Governor Larry Hogan today announced $30 million in awards for more than 90 live music and performance venues, live entertainment promoters, and independently-owned local movie theaters whose operations have been impacted by COVID-19. This is part of the more than $700 million in emergency economic relief provided by the State of Maryland.

“These awards will save hundreds of jobs and help many of Maryland’s entertainment venues sustain their operations until they can safely and fully reopen,” said Governor Hogan. “While safe and effective vaccines will help bring a return to normalcy and end the damage to our economy, we need to continue to do everything we can to support our small business community.”

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Earlier this week, Governor Hogan introduced the RELIEF Act of 2021, which will provide more than $1 billion in stimulus and tax relief for families and small businesses.

These awards were made to 49 for-profit or nonprofit live entertainment venues in 12 counties and Baltimore City, including nightclubs, theaters, and arenas; 27 independently-owned movie theaters in 11 counties and Baltimore City; and 16 live entertainment promoters. Funds will support operating and capital costs and will directly help preserve more than 800 jobs at venues like the Maryland Renaissance Festival, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Rams Head Live, Royal Farms Arena, Strathmore, the Senator Theatre, and the Maryland Theatre.

Download (PDF, 90KB)

This is the second of three phases of economic relief awards administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Governor Hogan recently announced more than $8 million in awards for tourism-related institutions through this initiative. Awards will soon be finalized for the initiative’s third phase, which will provide additional support to small businesses and other economic recovery efforts in both the state- and Baltimore City-designated Main Street communities.

“These initiatives are based on the proven revitalization strategies and programs we have successfully employed to improve our state’s cities, towns, and neighborhoods,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “Our experience, expertise, and strong partnerships with local stakeholders enables us to deploy these critical resources rapidly and responsively as part of Maryland’s pandemic recovery efforts.”

Learn more about the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative here.

Rams Head

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«