--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Fire damages four units in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood

| January 06, 2021, 03:09 PM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Fire Department, assisted by the Anne Arundel County and Naval Academy departments are on the scene of an apartment fire in the Robinwood community.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

At about 2:15pm, crews were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Tyler Avenue for the fire. On arrival, heavy fire was visible from the rear of the apartment building. Each building houses six apartments with three on the bottom and three on the top. Initially it looks like two upper floor apartments were heavily damaged by fire and the ones beneath had water damage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«