Fire damages four units in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood

The Annapolis Fire Department, assisted by the Anne Arundel County and Naval Academy departments are on the scene of an apartment fire in the Robinwood community.

At about 2:15pm, crews were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Tyler Avenue for the fire. On arrival, heavy fire was visible from the rear of the apartment building. Each building houses six apartments with three on the bottom and three on the top. Initially it looks like two upper floor apartments were heavily damaged by fire and the ones beneath had water damage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

