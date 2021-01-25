Famous Fund established by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood ups the goal to save Baltimore restaurants

After raising over $200,000 in four days, Famous Fund founder and Jimmy’s Seafood co-owner John Minadakis, has set a new goal to raise $350,000 for struggling small restaurants in the city of Baltimore.

The Baltimore restaurant industry has been hit hard with COVID restrictions since March. In December, the Baltimore mayor banned indoor and outdoor dining which forced many businesses to suspend all service until the restrictions were lifted. Meanwhile, the neighboring counties, all, continued indoor and outdoor dining services.

Mr. Minadakis was inspired by Dave Portnoy and the Barstool Fund, which started raising funds to save businesses across the country. Minadakis leveraged his existing relationship with Portnoy to shine a light on the struggles of the Baltimore restaurant industry. Several Baltimore businesses received relief from the Barstool Fund, but many more remain in need. With that in mind, Minadakis began a local version of the Barstool Fund which he calls the Famous Fund. The Famous Fund is already assisting several small restaurants who were on the verge of permanent closure.

With donations from everyday citizens, Baltimore Ravens players past and present, businesspeople, neighboring county restaurants, and more, Minadakis believes the new goal is realistic and can have a tremendous effect on the Baltimore restaurant industry.

“I’m truly blessed by the kindness of so many people to assist us with this fund,” said Minadakis. “Every dollar that we raise will be injected into a small restaurant in Baltimore City in order to increase their chances of survival as the restrictions continue.”

Minadakis has commissioned a board who will receive and review applications. The board will then distribute the funding to the selected recipients.

“This is one of the most difficult and rewarding moments in my professional journey as a restaurateur. I’ve received countless letters from employees and owners and the stories are absolutely heartbreaking,” said Minadakis. “There is no one undeserving, but our funds are limited. We are hopeful people continue to give so that we can continue to give.”

The Famous Fund will publicize the recipients and will encourage residents in and around the area to continue to patronize small restaurants in Baltimore City.

To contribute to the Famous Fund you can follow this link: www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-baltimore-restaurants-bars

If you would like to nominate a restaurant or be considered for funding, please follow this link to submit an application:

docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhVuujaB9kHSx90QL4ik4ZD5UsZw-0bV-8yHaag5kYjJ_AZA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Or email [email protected].

