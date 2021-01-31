Famous Fund donates $20K to Shotti’s Point

Benj Gershman of O.A.R. “made the call” last week on behalf of the Famous Fund to Mike and Lisa Shott, owners of Shotti’s Point, in Baltimore, MD.

Mike Shott started his business eight years ago and like many, this past year has been very difficult. The parents of a newborn baby girl received the call on Monday notifying them that they would receive $20,000 in funding from the Famous Fund.

Shott plans to use the money to catch up on bills and payroll.

The Famous Fund was founded by Jimmy’s Seafood co-owner John Minadakis.To contribute to the Famous Fund you can follow this link: www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-baltimore-restaurants-bars

If you would like to nominate a restaurant or be considered for funding, please follow this link to submit an application: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhVuujaB9kHSx90QL4ik4ZD5UsZw-0bV-8yHaag5kYjJ_AZA/viewform?usp=sf_link

