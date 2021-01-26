--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Famous Fund donates $15K to Illusions: Bar & Theater

| January 26, 2021, 08:00 AM

Rams Head

On Friday, January 22, 2021, the Famous Fund “made the call” to Spencer Horsman, a second-generation entertainer (magician) and owner / featured performer at Illusions: Bar & Theater located in Baltimore, MD.

In his application, Mr. Horsman explained the challenges his business of 13 years has had amid the local and state COVID-19 restrictions. His dad and business partner performed as Ronald McDonald for 22 years before starting the theater. Sadly, the elder Horsman passed away in 2016. His son has kept the business going, but has faced some extremely challenging times over the past year.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On March 10th, 2020, Illusions celebrated 13 years in operation. However, due to the restrictions, they’ve been mostly shut down since March 13th. Since then they have been allowed to open for six weeks. Three weeks in June & three weeks in October. Due to social distancing measures and capacity limitations their seating capacity for the shows went from 100 guests to 18. They refunded thousands of dollars in pre-ticket sales at the start of the restrictions.

Mr. Horsman will use the additional funding to pay bills associated with keeping his business alive over the next couple of months in hopes that restrictions lift enough for him to begin in person shows again. For now, he is performing small shows on zoom.

Here’s the call:

The Famous Fund was founded by Jimmy’s Seafood co-owner John Minadakis.To contribute to the Famous Fund you can follow this link: www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-baltimore-restaurants-bars

If you would like to nominate a restaurant or be considered for funding, please follow this link to submit an application:

docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhVuujaB9kHSx90QL4ik4ZD5UsZw-0bV-8yHaag5kYjJ_AZA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Rams Head

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«