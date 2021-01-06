Domino’s to move into Georgetown Plaza near Bay Ridge

Domino’s Pizza is moving into the space formerly occupied by Jerry’s Subs and Pizza in the Georgetown Plaza shopping center in Annapolis. Domino’s will join Main & Market Cafe and Catering, The Gateway Florist, and The Captial Barber Shop in the strip center popular with residents of the Annapolis neck peninsula.

Rosso Commercial just announced the deal and it is expected that renovations will begin immediatey and the new location will be open sometime in February of 2021. The current location on Hillsmere Drive will be closing.

