--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Domino’s to move into Georgetown Plaza near Bay Ridge

| January 06, 2021, 10:17 AM

Rams Head

Domino’s Pizza is moving into the space formerly occupied by Jerry’s Subs and Pizza in the Georgetown Plaza shopping center in Annapolis. Domino’s will join Main & Market Cafe and Catering, The Gateway Florist, and The Captial Barber Shop in the strip center popular with residents of the Annapolis neck peninsula.

Rosso Commercial just announced the deal and it is expected that renovations will begin immediatey and the new location will be open sometime in February of 2021. The current location on Hillsmere Drive will be closing.

Rams Head

 

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«