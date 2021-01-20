Deadline to select online or hybrid learning has been extended through Sunday

The period for families to register choices for their students as they relate to the reopening of schools has been extended through Sunday, January 24, 2021.

AACPS is anticipating beginning hybrid learning for as many students as possible no later than March 1. Families need to indicate their choice so that school-based administrators can make the appropriate preparations.

Families will be asked to indicate their choice related to virtual or hybrid learning models, transportation, and teacher preference.

Registration is available at www.aacps.org/spring2021survey and must be completed by families of all students by Sunday, January 24. Students whose families do not register a choice will remain in the virtual learning environment.

Families that have already registered their choice and wish to change it should go to www.aacps.org/spring2021survey and use the confirmation number that was emailed to the primary contact on file for their student.

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB