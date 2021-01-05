--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Crosby promotes two on their social media team

| January 05, 2021, 10:51 AM

Lydia Whiteford (L) and Kirsten Bannan (R)

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the promotions of Lydia Whiteford and Kirsten Bannan to Social Media Manager.

As Social Media Managers, Whiteford and Bannan handle community management and engagement for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe. They are part of a team that develops, curates and publishes more than 500 pieces of new content each month for multiple websites, e-newsletters and 10 social media platforms. Additionally, Whiteford manages social content for Crosby’s U.S. Department of Agriculture account.

