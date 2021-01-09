--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Crosby promotes three

| January 09, 2021, 01:08 PM

LtoR: Kate Thomas, Donald Ritchey, and Alexx Weincek. (Courtesy Photo)

Crosby Marketing Communications recently announced that Kate Thomas has been promoted to Digital Design Supervisor, Donald Ritchey to Director of IT Services, and Alexx Weincek to Senior Multimedia Designer.

As Digital Design Supervisor, Thomas develops and oversees the creation of cutting-edge user experiences across digital channels. For 15 years, she has been creating digital campaigns and applications for clients, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ENERGY STAR, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As a Director of IT Services, Ritchey oversees Crosby’s enterprise technology systems and security needs, and provides internal IT support to staff. Ritchey has 20 years of experience with a wide variety of software applications, networks and enterprise IT platforms, including previous work as a contractor for the Department of Veterans Affairs and AT&T.

In his role as a Senior Multimedia Designer, Weincek creates cutting-edge digital and multimedia content for a range of Crosby clients, and supports front-end of design for web development projects. Since joining Crosby in 2012, he has contributed to a variety of award-winning video and creative campaigns.

