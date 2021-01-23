--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Crosby adds two to integration management team

| January 23, 2021, 04:30 PM

Crosby Marketing Communications has expanded its client services team with Michael LaBriola as an Integration Manager and Demetra Zuras as an Associate Integration Manager.

As an Integration Manager, LaBriola handles day-to-day management of integrated marketing programs for clients, including DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Prior to joining Crosby, he was an Account Executive with Executive Media Communications, in Rockville, Md., where he managed marketing/media programs and analytics reporting for nine regional Papa John’s franchise groups. LaBriola is a graduate of Salisbury University with a double major in Management and Marketing Management.

Zuras comes aboard as an Associate Integration Manager. She also joins Crosby from Executive Media Communications, where she served as an Account Coordinator working on media and digital programs for clients such as Papa John’s and the Prince George’s County Department of Health. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Communications.

