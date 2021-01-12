--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Crosby adds to their social media team

| January 12, 2021, 10:53 AM

Rams Head

Andrea Jabson (L), Kerrigan Stern (R)

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the addition of Andrea Jabson and Kerrigan Stern to its growing social media team. Both focus on social content creation and management for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe.

Jabson joins Crosby from PenFed Credit Union, where she served as a Communications Associate. Prior to that, she was a Social Media Community Manager for a content creator on Twitch.tv, a leading live streaming platform for gamers. Jabson has a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations from Bradley University.

Previous to joining Crosby, Stern was a freelance reporter for Chesapeake Family Life Magazine and Voice Media. She has also earned the Google Search Ads Certification and HubSpot Inbound Marketing Certification. Stern is a graduate of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«