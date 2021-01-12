Crosby adds to their social media team
Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the addition of Andrea Jabson and Kerrigan Stern to its growing social media team. Both focus on social content creation and management for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe.
Jabson joins Crosby from PenFed Credit Union, where she served as a Communications Associate. Prior to that, she was a Social Media Community Manager for a content creator on Twitch.tv, a leading live streaming platform for gamers. Jabson has a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations from Bradley University.
Previous to joining Crosby, Stern was a freelance reporter for Chesapeake Family Life Magazine and Voice Media. She has also earned the Google Search Ads Certification and HubSpot Inbound Marketing Certification. Stern is a graduate of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS