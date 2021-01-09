--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

CRAB names new members to Board of Directors

| January 09, 2021, 10:51 AM

Rams Head

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) has announced the election of four new Board Members starting in 2021.  Elected to serve for 2-year terms are: James Nolan, Partner & Former Managing Partner, Council, Baradel, Kosmerl & Nolan, P.A.;  Beth Rossman, Vice President Government Relations (ret.), Honeywell; Dr. Jonathan Forsberg, orthopedic surgeon; and, Steve Ritterbush, entrepreneur.

CRAB President David Hankey will formally welcome and recognize the new Board Members at CRAB’s Board meeting on January 12th.  President Hankey commended the new Board Members who represent a wide diversity of CRAB’s constituency by remarking, “We are exceptionally pleased to have these highly qualified and experienced community and business leaders who know and love CRAB’s mission joining the Board.”

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The consummate Annapolitan, Jim Nolan graduated from St. Mary’s High School and has been practicing law for over 46 years.  Jim has served in leadership roles on numerous community nonprofit boards always making them stronger and better able to serve their constituencies.

Beth Rossman has enjoyed successful careers in the Federal Government and in the private sector in Washington, DC.  She serves on the Board of a major aviation nonprofit and has been exceptionally influential in its success.  Beth has recently retired and has shifted her focus to supporting CRAB sailing programs and working with volunteers serving guests.

Dr. Jonathan Forsberg, is an orthopedic surgeon who will be retiring from the Navy after many decades of providing medical care to warriors.  He is an avid sailor and has been a tactician on CRAB boats with disabled guest skippers for the Don Backe Memorial CRAB Regatta in Annapolis.  Dr. Forsberg will be providing his expertise on federal grants.

Steve Ritterbush is a successful venture capital entrepreneur who is paralyzed.  He has sailed with CRAB and knows first-hand the incredible pleasure it brings to CRAB guests.  Steve has served as a Guest Ambassador for CRAB at public events and been very helpful in communicating CRAB’s mission to guests, donors, and government leaders.

Want to know more about CRAB?  Have a listen to our recent podcast!

Rams Head

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«