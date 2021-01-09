CRAB names new members to Board of Directors

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) has announced the election of four new Board Members starting in 2021. Elected to serve for 2-year terms are: James Nolan, Partner & Former Managing Partner, Council, Baradel, Kosmerl & Nolan, P.A.; Beth Rossman, Vice President Government Relations (ret.), Honeywell; Dr. Jonathan Forsberg, orthopedic surgeon; and, Steve Ritterbush, entrepreneur.

CRAB President David Hankey will formally welcome and recognize the new Board Members at CRAB’s Board meeting on January 12th. President Hankey commended the new Board Members who represent a wide diversity of CRAB’s constituency by remarking, “We are exceptionally pleased to have these highly qualified and experienced community and business leaders who know and love CRAB’s mission joining the Board.”

The consummate Annapolitan, Jim Nolan graduated from St. Mary’s High School and has been practicing law for over 46 years. Jim has served in leadership roles on numerous community nonprofit boards always making them stronger and better able to serve their constituencies.

Beth Rossman has enjoyed successful careers in the Federal Government and in the private sector in Washington, DC. She serves on the Board of a major aviation nonprofit and has been exceptionally influential in its success. Beth has recently retired and has shifted her focus to supporting CRAB sailing programs and working with volunteers serving guests.

Dr. Jonathan Forsberg, is an orthopedic surgeon who will be retiring from the Navy after many decades of providing medical care to warriors. He is an avid sailor and has been a tactician on CRAB boats with disabled guest skippers for the Don Backe Memorial CRAB Regatta in Annapolis. Dr. Forsberg will be providing his expertise on federal grants.

Steve Ritterbush is a successful venture capital entrepreneur who is paralyzed. He has sailed with CRAB and knows first-hand the incredible pleasure it brings to CRAB guests. Steve has served as a Guest Ambassador for CRAB at public events and been very helpful in communicating CRAB’s mission to guests, donors, and government leaders.

