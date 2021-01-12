County police investigating another homicide in Severn

Coming just three days after a fatal shooting in Severn, the community is dealing with another homicide, the second in Anne Arundel County of 2021.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 8300 block of Flintlock Court, Severn, Maryland for a report of a sick/injured adult male. Upon arrival officers located one adult male victim lying on the sidewalk with apparent trauma and immediately starting rendering aid. Fire personnel arrived on scene and continued medical aid but the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as Deontae Tyree Swingler, a twenty eight year old male from the 300 block of Saint Michaels Circle, Odenton, Maryland.

Content Continues Below

While on scene a witness advised the suspect who assaulted Mr. Swingler was in a vehicle getting ready to leave. Officers then stopped the vehicle where the driver and sole occupant was detained. The adult male driver, identified as a thirty eight year old male from the 9200 block of Bridle Path Lane, Laurel Maryland was then held for questioning.

Evidence indicates Mr. Swingler was in the area for a friend’s birthday when an altercation occurred. During the altercation Mr. Swingler was struck with an object causing the fatal injury.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle operated by the suspect and multiple pieces of evidence to include the bloody weapon, the victim’s wallet and suspect clothing was recovered from the vehicle. Based upon witness statements and recovered evidence he was confirmed as the suspect in the murder of Mr. Swingler. In working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office he was charged with the First and Second Degree Murder of Deontae Swingler. Preliminary investigation reveals this was a targeted event and not a random act of violence.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB