County Executive Pittman should be relaxing restrictions on Friday

| January 26, 2021, 01:16 PM

Pending a continued downward trend of COVID numbers, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said he will be relaxing some of the more stringent restrictions in place on retail establishments, performance venues, and restaurants this comig Friday at 5:00pm.

The County Executive plans to sign another Executive Order tomorrow that will increase retail and interior dining from 25% to 50% capacity. Additionally, it will allow businesses that were closed under the prior order, performance venues like the Rams Head On Stage,  to re-open at 25% capacity.

Pittman did emphasize that any Statewide restrictions would still remain in effect. However, Governor Hogan has scheduled a press onference this afternoon to primarily address vaccine distribution; but there may be some movement on restrictions.

He also indicated that there would be some changes forthcoming to sports restrictions.

Pitman said he will be launching a new initiative to help minority-owned businesses in the county called Inclusive Ventures on Friday morning. That annoncement will coincide with additional funding being made available through the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation for restaurants ($3 million ) and hotels ($5 million).

We will update this as we learn more tomorrow morning.

