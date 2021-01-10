City helps Street Angel Project get off ground with $5000 grant

With a $5,000 grant from the City of Annapolis, Street Angel Project Inc. has launched a new entrepreneur program, “Neighborhood H.E.R.O (Housing Entrepreneur Redevelopment Opportunity).” This virtual training program begins in mid-January and is designed to help individuals from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds learn about running their own businesses.

Street Angel Project founder Shirley Gordon said, “we are pleased to have designed this program as a gateway to business self-sufficiency and future financial success for low-income individuals living in the City of Annapolis. Even though it is virtual, participants can expect a lively interaction and exchange on becoming an entrepreneur.”

The training courses are offered in a group setting. The training takes place over a 12-week period with a different one-hour module offered each week on themes including: writing a business plan, how to reach customers, financing, registering your business with the state and learning how to adapt when your business plan needs to change, and more. Within each module, participants have an opportunity to get feedback on their plans and hear from peers.

Street Angel Project Inc., has assisted the City with other programs, funded by City grants and CARES Act funding, to help residents with crisis management, substance use disorders, domestic violence, depression and more.

For more information on the Street Angel Project, visit cclsap.org .

