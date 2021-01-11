--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Caregiver workship offered this Thursday

| January 11, 2021, 10:03 AM

The Department of Aging and Disabilities has announced an up-coming virtual Caregiver Educational Workshop.

On January 14, 2021 at 6:30 pm, Mary Chaput, Family Caregiver Support Program Director, will facilitate the Virtual Dementia Live Program. This workshop is a high impact, dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it is like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory changes.

This workshop will be held via the Zoom platform. You can register for the workshop by calling 410-222-4339. Space is limited.

The workshop is presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

«