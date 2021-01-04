--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Brooklyn man arrested after driving stolen truck into home

| January 04, 2021, 03:30 PM

A 39-year old Brooklyn man has been arrested after stealing a truck tractor from his employer and crashing it into several vehicles and a Brooklyn home.

On Sunday, January 3, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m. an Anne Arundel County Police officer was on patrol in the area of Doris Avenue and Ruth Street in Brooklyn Park when he observed accident debris in the roadway.

Upon further investigation, the officer found a truck tractor that had been driven into the front porch of a residence immediately prior to his arrival. Witnesses reported the driver fled the area.

Responding officers quickly located the driver near the Brooklyn Homes Community Center. Further investigation revealed the suspect had taken the tractor from his place of employment without authorization and drove to Doris Avenue, striking an occupied vehicle and multiple parked vehicles before colliding with the porch of the residence in the 500 block of Doris Avenue. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

