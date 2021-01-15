Winter is coming, stock up on chicken at the next Baysox truckload sale

The Bowie Baysox have a truckload of great Mountaire Farms Chicken on the way and it’s on sale! Stock up for the winter with this amazing community sale!

Get some chicken for your freezer or make a purchase to donate to the Capital Area Food Bank or the Anne Arundel County Food Bank or the Bowie Interfaith Pantry to help those in our community that are in need during these trying times. If you are choosing to make a donation to one of these organizations, the Baysox will arrange the delivery of the chicken to them, you do not have to pick it up and deliver it yourself.

Pre-Sale runs from Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9:00 am through Monday, January 18, 2021 at 5:00 pm

All orders to be picked up on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at scheduled times between 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

When ordering online, select a time frame when you will pick up your order at Prince George's Stadium.

Order pick up will be in a socially distanced “drive thru” manner. Have your order confirmation ready, drive up to a designated location in the stadium parking lot, open your trunk and your order will be placed in your trunk by a Baysox Staff Member who will be wearing a mask and gloves.

Staff Member who will be wearing a mask and gloves.

If you do not pick up your order on Saturday, January 23, 2021 during your designated time, you will forfeit your order and there will be no refund.

If you are making a purchase to be donated to one of the Food Pantries/Banks, please mark that during the ordering process and make any notes you need to in the space provided.

Prices!

40-Pound Case of Frozen Chicken Drumsticks – $30/case

100% All-Natural Chicken Drumsticks. Each case contains eight (8) – 5 lb. bags – delicious and ready to use right out of the bag! Approximately 8-10 drumsticks per bag. One Health Certified.

40-Pound Case of Frozen Boneless Chicken Breasts ($55)

A tender and juicy option for boneless breast meat needs. Each case contains eight (8) – 5 lb. bags; exact weight heat sealed bags. These are 100% All-Natural Boneless & Skinless Breast Meat. This premium breast meat is chef ready right out of the bag and is One Health Certified.

