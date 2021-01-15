BONUS PODCAST: The Duckpin, wiffleball, and more you did not know with Brian Griffiths
Brian Griffiths is a bi-weekly columnist with The Capital. As a founder of Red Maryland, his politics should not be a surprise to anyone. But he can’t be all about politics…can he?
The answer to that question is a big NO. We delve into his latest project, The Duckpin which is a wide varying site covering all sorts of topics including politics. Did you know he is into duckpin bowling and wiffleball?
Have a listen in on our conversation and get another perspective. And if you are interested in wiffleball, The Old Line Wiffle Club is looking for players!
