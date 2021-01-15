--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: The Duckpin, wiffleball, and more you did not know with Brian Griffiths

| January 15, 2021, 01:20 PM

Rams Head

Brian Griffiths is a bi-weekly columnist with The Capital. As a founder of Red Maryland, his politics should not be a surprise to anyone. But he can’t be all about politics…can he?

The answer to that question is a big NO.  We delve into his latest project, The Duckpin which is a wide varying site covering all sorts of topics including politics.  Did you know he is into duckpin bowling and wiffleball?

Have a listen in on our conversation and get another perspective. And if you are interested in wiffleball, The Old Line Wiffle Club is looking for players!

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«