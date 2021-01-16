BONUS PODCAST: SuperBowl, SOUP-ER Bowl, Shamrock Strolls, Seltzers, and Art!

In this month’s pocast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we take a stab at easing your winter blahs!

As the winter doldrums set in, you can always count on Katcef Brothers and Budweiser to pick things up. Today, we talk about the SuperBowl (I predict Saints and Chiefs), the SOUP-ER Bowl to benefit the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Athletes for the Arts coming up at the end of the month at Maryland Hall, and 31 days of a Shamrock Stroll in March!

Of course we hit on some of the top adult beverages including the Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzers and the brand new Bud Light Lemonade Seltzer!

Have a listen!

