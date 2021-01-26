--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
BONUS PODCAST: Putting the “human” in Maryland Humanities

| January 26, 2021, 04:00 PM

Rams Head

Humanity has always been a vague word for me. College classes in humanities…what were they all about anyhow?  Today, I find out with a conversation with Lindsey Baker who is the Executive Director of Maryland Humanities.

We covered a lot of ground from the One Maryland One Book program (for readers) to the Museums on Main Street program (for history lovers) to a new program Voices & Votes Electoral Engagement Project which is an oral history of the electoral process this year!

There was so much more including the grants they make to small non-profits across Maryland, how they receive their funding, how they coped during COVID-19, and how you can becoe involved and support Maryland Humanities!

In light of today’s divisiveness, their mission seems a bit apropos. It reads in part:

… to embrace lifelong learning, exchange ideas openly, and enrich their communities.

And we could all use a bit more of that!

Have a listen!


