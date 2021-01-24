HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: Athletes for the Arts with Eric Kettani

Most people have a pre-conceived notion that athletes are pretty much singularly focused on their sport. And that notion would be wrong! And Maryland Hall wants to virtually show you why on January 27th!

This fundraiser for Maryland Hall will feature an evening of professional athletes and artists as well as some professional athletes that ARE artists! Pro athletes like Eric Kettani and Aaron Maybin will be on the stage and streaming to your living room dicussing how much of a large part of their lives art plays! The virtual evening will be moderated by sportscaster and Washington Football Team VP of Media Julie Donaldson and peppered with all sorts of local and regional surprises.

Tickets are only $40 and yo can enjoy this program from yor living room; AND your ticket includes a one-year membership to Maryland Hall. There is an online auction happening right now with all sorts of melded goodies from the arts and sports worlds!

On this episode, we chat with Damian Sinclair from Maryland Hall about the event, and we catch up with Eric Kettani to get his thoughts before flying back to Annapolis next week.

And Eric, now that he has left the NFL is focused full time on the arts with his company Paintru.com. Ever wanted an affordable painting (oil, watercolor, pastel) of a favorite photo or image? Eric has more than 1000 artists lined up to make an original painting happen! And just for listening, save 15% with the code “A4A”

Have a listen!

