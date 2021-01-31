Bello Machre creates new Community Services Department

Bello Machre is pleased to announce the creation of a new Community Services Department to provide more continuity of care and support for people with developmental disabilities in our community.

The new Community Services Department will now oversee Bello Machre’s current community service programs including personal supports, respite care, meaningful day, and supported employment opportunities. Forming a leadership position to oversee these services will provide a cohesive effort to deliver more comprehensive services to families and individuals. In addition, managing these services under one department will provide a better understanding of the needs of the individual, will help to identify what services are available, and will help with the coordination and delivery of those services.

Bello Machre has named Charlie Im, Director of Community Services. As the Director of Community Services, Charlie will provide leadership and oversight for the Bello Machre Support Services and Meaningful Day programs that will include all community-based services, day and vocational services, and job development and oversight for people with developmental disabilities.

Most recently, Charlie managed the Meaningful Day Services department at Bello Machre. He has proven himself as a strong and dynamic leader. He has not only grown the day services program more than doubling its capacity, but has also increased supported employment services from serving 6 individuals to serving 18 individuals with a 94% community employment rate. In addition, Charlie has acted as the liaison to strengthen the relationship with the Developmental Disability Administration offices, Service Coordination, and other service providers in both Western & Central regions. He has also represented Bello Machre at the Transitional Youth Night hosted by Anne Arundel County Public School to market Bello Machre services. In this role, Charlie will serve as an active member of Bello Machre’s Leadership Team.

Julie Provan, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bello Machre states, “Charlie has excellent leadership, communication, and time management skills. He thinks strategically and will set a clear vision for the new Community Services team. I’m also excited about the expanded opportunities that will be afforded to the people receiving our services.”

Before joining Bello Machre, Charlie worked in the field for over eight years with positions including Community Employment Program Manager and Post-Secondary Educational Instructor at Change, Inc., in Westminster, Maryland; Post-Secondary Educational Instructor At The Arc in Westminster, Maryland; and the Director of Day Program for Unified Community Connections, Inc., in Frederick, Maryland.

Charlie is a graduate of McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland with a bachelor’s degree. He is also very involved with his church and community with a special interest in music education. Charlie and his wife reside in Owings Mills, Maryland.

