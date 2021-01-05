As pandemic drags on, Annapolis will cease free garage parking on January 11th

Beginning January 11, the City of Annapolis will resume charging for parking at Gott’s Court Garage and Noah Hillman Garage. Fees were suspended in both garages when the city began operating Recovery Zone events downtown in late spring of 2020.

With the 2021 Maryland General Assembly legislative session set to begin January 13th, the City of Annapolis and Annapolis Parking offer the following tips for convenient parking downtown.

Reserve Garage Parking Ahead of Time: Visitors to Annapolis can reserve garage parking online in Noah Hillman Garage, Knighton Garage, or Gott’s Court Garage. Visit annapolisparking.com, navigate to your preferred garage, and select “Buy Daily Parking.”

Free Weeknight Parking: The Calvert Street Garage (the entrance is at 19 St. John’s Street) is free to the public Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Visitors may also park free at on-street meters weeknights after 7:30 p.m.

Free Weekend Parking: Calvert Street Garage is also free to the public on weekends beginning Fridays at 6 p.m. until Mondays at 6 a.m.; Whitmore Garage at 25 Clay Street is free Sundays until 4 p.m. and is steps away from West Street.

Invest in Monthly Parking: For guaranteed parking, visitors can purchase monthly parking passes for Gott’s Court Garage located at 25 Northwest Street and Knighton Garage located at 1A Colonial Ave. Contact Annapolis Parking at [email protected] or (443) 648-3087 for rates and details.

Contactless On-Street Parking: To slow the spread of COVID-19, enjoy contactless parking at on-street meters with the ParkMobile smartphone app. For details on how to download and use ParkMobile, visit the Annapolis Parking Contactless Payment page.

Ride the free Circulator: The free Circulator includes stops for legislative session visitors, such as the School Street-Church Circle stop near the State House complex, the Calvert Street Garage stop, and the North Street-State Circle stop next to the State House and legislative buildings. Visitors can track the Circulator’s location in real-time by downloading the “RLS Shuttle” app to their smartphone and clicking “Annapolis,” or visiting www.annapolisparking.com/circulator-alternative-transportation/.

Skip the Crowds: Visitors can avoid the city’s busiest parking locations by parking at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium lot or Park Place Garage located at One Park Place on West Street. Park Place is serviced daily by the free Circulator. The stadium lot is serviced by the State Shuttle route ($2 fare), with a regular schedule Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The service frequency is every 20 minutes. During the legislative period, an additional bus is added during peak periods, from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Also, during the legislative session, extended shuttle service is provided on Mondays only until 10 p.m.

Find All Parking Options Online: Visitors can explore additional options at annapolisparking.com, including maps, on-street and off-street rates, and contact information.

