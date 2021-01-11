--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Anne Arundel County Police officer suspended for participation in Capitol riot

| January 11, 2021, 03:25 PM

An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was suspended with pay pending an investigation into the Officer’s involvement at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6th. The Department’s Office of Professional Standards, in cooperation with federal authorities, will review the Officer’s involvement and determine whether there was a violation of the department’s policies or applicable laws.

In a statement from the department, a spokesperson said, “The Anne Arundel County Police Department is committed to the highest level of ethical standards by its sworn and civilian members, whether on or off duty. The Anne Arundel County Police Department also supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly.”


