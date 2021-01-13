--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Anne Arundel County police officer suspended after report of excessive use of force

| January 13, 2021, 06:52 PM

On January 13, 2021, information was brought to the attention of Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad by a member of the department regarding an incident involving a use of force by a member of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Upon reviewing the information regarding the use of force, Chief Awad immediately initiated an internal affairs investigation and suspended the officer with pay.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is committed to demonstrating transparency and building trust within the Anne Arundel County Community.

