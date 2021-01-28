Annapolis Town Center bringing the romance with a Valentine’s Day Cupid’s Drive-In
Experience a new kind of date night this Valentine’s Day at Cupid’s Drive-In at Annapolis Town Center. On February 13, the property is welcoming guests to their drive-in movie lot for a special event featuring two showings.
Purchase tickets for a 5:30 pm showing of Casablanca or an 8:30 pm showing of La La Land.
For just $75, guests will receive access to the big screen, a gift certificate to a Town Center restaurant of their choice, two mini bottles of champagne, and a rose.
This special event is a fun alternative to the typical dinner and a movie date night and is all part of the Center’s continued commitment to bring new experiences to the local community. Space is limited. Purchase your tickets by visiting www.visitATC.com.
