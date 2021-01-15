Annapolis to commemorate COVID victims with bell ceremony on Tuesday

The City of Annapolis, along with St. Anne’s Parish, Kneseth Israel Congregation, St. Mary’s Church, Mount Olive AME Church (and others who wish to participate), invite residents to join with cities and houses of worship across America in a “National Commemoration for Lives Lost to Covid-19” on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The event will include a ringing of bells at 5:30 followed by a moment of silence. Overnight, City Hall windows will be lit green as a memorial tribute to those who have lost their lives to the pandemic.

“The Presidential Inaugural Committee reached out and asked the City of Annapolis to stand with other cities in a show of unity,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “The City of Annapolis has lost dozens to this virus over the past 10 months. We mourn with their friends and families.”

Residents are encouraged to step outside at 5:30 p.m. to listen for the bells to ring and then to join in by ringing their own bells or making noise outside of their home or business. At 5:35 p.m., we will all take a moment of silence to honor those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

“Even while the Health Department is rolling out the vaccine, case rates and positivity numbers are climbing. We take this moment to mourn those lost, but we must remain vigilant by continuing to wear a mask, watch our distance and wash our hands,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Simmons. “This is a show of unity on this night, but by continuing with our pandemic protocols, we can honor those lost by slowing the spread of this deadly virus.”

