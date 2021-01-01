--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park announces Winter Lecture Series

| January 01, 2021, 10:50 AM

Warm up this winter in the comfort of your own home with the enlightening Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) beginning Thursday, January 7, 2021. The popular educational and informative series of eight wintertime talks provides rich and stimulating topics from an esteemed group of scholars, photographers, and historians. Lecture topics represent a diverse and relevant range of topics, from the traditional wooden shipbuilding and battles on the Chesapeake Bay to spotlights on waterfowl, oyster ecosystems and fisheries.

Lectures will be held virtually Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., January 7th through February 25th, 2021. Admission is $10 per lecture and FREE for First Mate-level AMM members and above. Join at the $100 level, and admission to all eight lectures is free, along with many other perks of membership.

Lectures will take place virtually on amaritime.org. Pre-registration will be required.

The 2021 Winter Lecture Series is presented by Bay View Homecare, Homestead Gardens, and Cadia Healthcare of Annapolis.

Complete Schedule:

January 7 | 7 p.m.  

The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse: A Chesapeake Bay Icon at Annapolis

Presenter: David Gendell | Author, Sailor, and Co-founder of SpinSheet and PropTalk Magazines
January 14 | 7 p.m.            

Chesapeake Bay Waterfowl: Exploring and Solving Mysteries

Presenter: Dr. Matthew C. Perry | Scientist Emeritus, Patuxent Wildlife Research Center
January 21 | 7 p.m.            

Traditional Wooden Shipbuilding on the Chesapeake Bay & the Maryland Dove

Presenter: Pete Lesher | Chief Curator at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum
January 28 | 7 p.m.

Oysters and Ecosystems: How the Eastern Oyster Shapes the Chesapeake Bay

Presenter: Jesse Iliff | Riverkeeper of South, West, and Rhode Rivers 
February 4 | 7 p.m.

The Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary: The Ghost Fleet and Beyond

Presenter: Dr. Susan Langley | Maryland State Underwater Archaeologist
February 11 | 7 p.m.

The Battle of the Chesapeake, 1781: Military Decider for the American Revolution

Presenter: Dr. Bill Cogar | Executive Director of Historic Naval Ships Association (HNSA), Author
February 18 | 7 p.m.

Racing on the World Stage: The 2021 America’s Cup and Olympic Sailing

Presenter: Gary Jobson | World-renowned Sailor, Author, Columnist, and Commentator
February 25 | 7 p.m.

Changing Fisheries of the Chesapeake Bay: Radical Changes in Recent Years

Presenter: Lenny Rudow | Angler in Chief at Rudow’s FishTalk Magazine, Author, and Editor 

