Annapolis begins to prepare for first sizeable snow in a few years

The National Weather Service is predicting that Annapolis may see winter weather, including snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent for Sunday and 80 percent for Monday. North and easterly winds could be strong, from 7 to 14 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH. Low temperatures are expected to be around 30°F on Sunday. The high is expected to be 36°F on Monday. Snow totals could be anywhere from 1 to 8 inches (or higher).

The City of Annapolis Public Works Department is fully prepared. Crews will be on the job starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. The crews will work in 12-hour shifts to treat City streets in preparation for the Monday work week. Public Works has more than 800 tons of salt in stock for this weather event as well as adequate deicing materials.

The City is declaring a Snow Emergency as of 8 a.m. Sunday. At that time, vehicles must be moved off of Snow Emergency Routes. The City is opening garages for residents to park for free. Vehicles may be towed on Snow Emergency Routes at the expense of the vehicle owner.

The City asks residents to avoid traveling during the storm to allow plow crews time to clear the streets. If you must travel, please slow down and exercise caution. Once snowfall begins, roads are expected to be slippery. Parked cars are one of the biggest challenges for snow crews. Please park your cars in driveways and off public streets so plows can clear as much snow as possible.

For plowing information, visit the City’s Public Works Snow Information webpage at the following link: www.annapolis.gov/730/Snow-Information. This page has information on Snow Emergency Routes, Snow Connector Routes and the City’s Snow Plan.

Annapolis Transit: At this time, transit routes will operate on the regular schedule. For updates or changes to Annapolis Transit, visit: the City’s Facebook page or call 410-263-7964.

Annapolis Public Works: At this time, there is no change to Monday’s regularly scheduled refuse and recycling collection. For updates or changes to collections, visit: www.annapolis.gov/1024/Refuse-Collection.

Emergency Operations Center Activation: The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and will activate the Emergency Operations Center on Sunday. The Annapolis Call Center will open for all non-emergency calls. Annapolis residents can call 410-260-2211 regarding road conditions for any non-emergency, snow-related questions.

Recreation and Parks: At this time, the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center will follow regularly scheduled opening and closing times. For schedule changes or snow-related closures, please visit the Recreation and Parks FACEBOOK page or the Pip Moyer Recreation Center FACEBOOK page.

Warming Center Opening: The Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis, will be open as a warming center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the morning of February 7. Please note that masks are required, all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed, and all referrals must check-in to the Stanton Center nightly by 9 p.m.

Covid-19 Testing on Monday: The Office of Emergency Management has announced that the Monday COVID-19 testing at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center has been cancelled.

Stay Informed:

Download the “Prepare Me Annapolis” mobile app to receive important push notifications on your smartphone. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Sign up for Alert Annapolis, a community notification system. Receive voicemails, text messages, and/or emails in case of emergencies or other events. Find out more at alertannapolis.civicready.com

Connect with the City on social media:

City of Annapolis Employee Leave Policy: A decision will be made about City operations and openings by 6 a.m. Monday after an assessment of the condition of the streets.

