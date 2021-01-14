AMFM launches another COVID-19 initiative to aid musicians

Local nonprofit Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) has launched a new initiative to assist musicians whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization, which was recently named nonprofit of the year by the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, was created in 2006 to provide emergency financial relief to professional Annapolis-area musicians,

“We had exhausted our Lost Gig Fund by early summer, after providing over $106,000 in assistance to musicians during the spring shutdown,” says Matt McConville, AMFM’s co-founder and president. “But the community is incredibly supportive of the arts, and after doing some innovative online fundraising over these past six months, we’re ready to get back to work.”

The purpose of the newly launched COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund is to provide a significant, one-time benefit to qualifying musicians who have suffered financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information, including eligibility requirements, are posted on the AMFM website. The application will be posted on January 10, 2021, and the deadline for applying for benefits is 11:59 PM on January 31, 2021.

AMFM also plans to continue its youth scholarship and award programs in 2021. Because the organization’s overhead is extremely low, over 94 percent of donations received go directly to musicians. For more information about AMFM or to make a donation, visit the AMFM website at www.am-fm.org.

