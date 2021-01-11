AACPS wants to know when families want to resume in-person classes

As Anne Arundel County Public Schools prepares to reopen school buildings, families across the county are being asked to indicate the choice for their student when in-person classes resume.

Families should go to www.aacps.org/spring2021survey to indicate their preferences related to learning models (virtual or hybrid), transportation, and teacher selection. The survey will be open through 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

While no date has yet been set for in-person classes at any level and the Board of Education is continuing to discuss a timeline for reopening, families need to indicate their preference so that school-based administrators can make the appropriate preparations.

On November 4, 2020, the Board voted to keep learning in a virtual format through the end of the first semester with the intention of transitioning to hybrid learning in the second semester, which begins on February 2, 2021. After reading and listening to comments from hundreds of students, parents, school system employees, and community members over the last month and being provided with regular updates from Superintendent George Arlotto and Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the Board is scheduled to formalize a timeline at a special meeting on January 14, 2021. That decision will also take into consideration metrics and other information established and provided by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

