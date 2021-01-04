4 questions to ask yourself as summer approaches in Annapolis

As the winter season starts to come to an end, many Annapolitans are ready to escape the cold and experience sunny days. From summer picnics to days on the Bay, Maryland locals are ready to get out of their homes and enjoy the outdoors. As summer approaches, there are important questions to consider as you plan for the months ahead. Here are four questions to ask yourself as the warm weather rolls in.

1. Will I Have to Worry About COVID-19 Again This Summer?

In reality, the effects of COVID-19 will impact the summer months of 2021. Likely, the vaccine will not be available to the general population until spring or later. Safe vaccination for children is still being developed and will likely not be developed until the end of the summer months. Even if you receive the vaccine at the beginning of the season, it will be important to limit exposure until others in your community, including children, are able to get both of their doses of the vaccination.

2. Will There Be Festivals and Gathering In the Coming Months?

Many brands and event coordinators are finding creative ways to host small-scale gatherings in cities across the world. These activities give locals something to look forward to without putting their health at risk. Summer camps, parks, and celebrations are being put on the calendar throughout the city. When the weather warms up and individuals are able to gather outside again, there will be an influx of COVID-friendly activities that the entire family can enjoy.

3. What Activities Are Safe and Enjoyable for My Family During the Summer Months?

Many parents across Annapolis have their children at home at all times due to the virtual learning environment. As the summer months approach, many parents are wondering what activities they can do that will benefit their child while allowing them to have a good time. This summer, seek to find outdoor activities that allow the entire family to develop a new skill. From wakeboarding to water skiing, hiking to rock climbing, you can engage your family in outdoor activities that develop their physical and mental strength. You may be wondering, “Will a wakeboard tower fit on my boat?” Check out aerial wakeboarding and determine if there is a tower that is suitable for your boat. This activity helps children develop their muscles, endurance, and confidence in a unique way.

4. How Can I Encourage Others In My Community During This Difficult Year?

It is hard to watch the people around you struggle. If you notice that others in your neighborhood are feeling lonely or overwhelmed, there are simple ways that you can encourage your neighbors. If you feel comfortable, develop a pod of people who have a similar approach to social distancing and mask restrictions. You can determine the conditions in which it is safe for your families to hang out with one another. Consider having a bonfire or developing an outdoor area where parents can convene. While the parents converse, children can play ball or engage in other socially distant activities. Being around people that you care for will enhance your enjoyment of life.

This summer, individuals across the map are hoping to find unique ways to enjoy the summer amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In Annapolis, many are taking the opportunity to develop safe and limited gatherings so that individuals can be reunited with the people and activities that they love.

