--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Crosby Marketing Communications promotes two

| January 02, 2021, 10:32 AM

Rams Head

Andrea Terry (L) and Caroline Morelock (R)

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the promotions of Andrea Terry to Associate Vice President, Integration Management, and Caroline Morelock to Senior Integration Manager.

Terry has more than two decades of marketing management experience. As an Associate Vice President, she leads large-scale, integrated marketing campaigns for the Military OneSource account, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe. Before joining Crosby in 2015, Terry was Director of Client Services at MDAgree, a provider of telemedicine services. She also held management roles with the agencies Inovalon and Benchworks, where she oversaw major programs for health systems, managed care providers and pharmaceutical companies.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Morelock joined Crosby in 2016 and has quickly moved up the ranks in account management. As a Senior Integration Manager, she plays a pivotal role managing national outreach campaigns on behalf of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and the Health Resources & Services Administration’s organ donation campaign.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«