Woman beaten and robbed after agreeing to sell car via a social media post

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a strong armed robbery that left a woman injured after having her car and phone stolen.

On December 25, 2020 at approximately 1:00 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 7300 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie for a robbery of a citizen.

An adult female victim made arrangements over social media to meet with the male suspect for the purposes of showing a Nissan sedan for sale. The suspect arrived in a Honda sedan, along with another male and two females.

The victim and male suspect took the for-sale vehicle for a test drive. When they returned to the group, the other male suspect approached the victim and knocked her cell phone out of her hand. When she bent down to pick up her phone, one of the suspects punched the victim in the side of her head. The second male suspect took the victim’s phone and entered the Honda, along with the female suspects, and fled toward Ritchie Highway. The first suspect entered the Nissan and fled toward Ritchie Highway.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate either vehicle or suspects. Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Suspects:

Black male, 20’s, wearing black coat and blue jeans Black male, 20’s wearing black shirt and red pants Black female, with braids Black female, with glasses

