Winning bingo numbers

Bingo is a game of chance, so there isn’t any way of accurately predicting which numbers are going to be called first, and certainly not in which order. However, there are some tips that some players use to help choose their numbers (assuming they have a choice) which they feel gives them more of an edge – play today. We share some of them below.

The Tippett Theory

The Tippett Theory is certainly an interesting idea, and something that many bingo players like to try to work towards if they can. LHC Tippett was a British statistician who had a theory about supposedly random numbers. He suggested that if there are a number of possibilities when it comes to numbers being called, then those numbers are more likely to be closer to the medium of the numbers than anything else. In 90 ball bingo, for example, the median is 45, and therefore, by Tippett’s logic, most of the numbers called are going to be those on either side of 45.

However, this only works (and there isn’t really any evidence to show that it does work) if the game is a long one. If it is a shorter one, you would be better off picking numbers closer to the lowest and highest (ie 1 and 90) numbers available.

As Many Cards As Possible

Another theory, but one that holds a fair amount more water than the Tippett idea, is that the more cards you have, the more chance you’ll have of winning. It’s a simple idea; if you have a lot of cards, you’ll have a good spread of all the numbers, meaning that you will be more likely to win as the numbers are called.

The only issue with this idea is that the more cards you have, the harder it will be to keep up with them as the numbers are called, and you might miss something important. With just one card, you won’t have as high a chance of winning, but you will be able to spot that win if and when it comes.

Plus, more cards means spending more money, and when you have a limited budget (which is how everyone should play) that can be a false economy.

Play Different Game Sizes

In the US, the most popular size of bingo game is 75 balls. However, there are other options; games including 90 and 80 ball bingo exist, and can be played (it is easy to find them online even if your local bingo hall or bar sticks with 75 ball bingo). How is this helpful?

This is helpful because the fewer balls there are, the more chance there is of you having those numbers on your card. The more balls, the more chance there is of losing. So if you want to give yourself the best chance of calling house, you need to play with as few balls as possible.

