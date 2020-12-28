--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Will restaurants be allowed to remain open for indoor dining?

| December 28, 2020, 12:58 PM

Rams Head

The million dollar question on December 28, 2020 is if Judge William Mulford will uphold or shoot down Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s Executive Order closing all dining establishments for inside and outside dining.

A Temporary Restraining Order was issued by Mulford on December 16th giving restaurants a bit of a reprieve; but the plaintiffs who include the owners of the Blackwall Hitch, Smashing Grapes, Heroes Pub, La Posta, and Adam’s Ribs have testified that the restrictions are too severe to remain in business and that carryout and curbside would not be enough to sustain them.

The hearing got underway at 9:00 am on Monday morning and Judge Mulford, who is a former Republican County Councilman for District 6, indicated that this might move into a multi-day trial and reserved time on the 29th for a continuance.

During the first part, the Judge heard from the four plaintiffs as well as psychologist Dr. Maureen Vernon on the mental and emotional tolls of the pandemic and the closures.  James King, CEO of Titan Hospitality Group which owns the Blackwall Hitch ,Smashing Grapes and Blackwall Barn & Lodge, testified that if Pittman’s order was to stand, he woudl have to close three of his restaurants.  King is also a former Republican Delegate for District 33A). Shortly before noon, the Judge recessed the court for 90 minutes and was expected to rule on Vernon’s testimony, and it’s applicability to this case, later this afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

