Watermark has plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday season this year

Celebrate the holidays with Watermark®! Join the team at Watermark, and enjoy the charm, cheer, and spirit of Annapolis during the sparkly season. In addition to their holiday regulars, they are offering some new ways to enjoy the fresh air. All of the holiday offerings are small-group and may be “bought out” as a private tour or cruise.

New to Cruises on the Bay℠ by Watermark® this year is Captain Santa’s Cruise. Bring the family on this 40-minute cruise in Annapolis harbor, where cheery holiday music will be playing. Captain Santa will hand out candy canes to all. Grandparents/grandchildren and parents/children, hop aboard to create special holiday memories. This cruise will take place Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 4:00 and 5:00 pm. Tickets are $15/guest. For reservations, please visit: cruisesonthebay.com/captain-santas -cruise/.

The traditional 90-minute Holiday Candlelight Stroll will lead you through the streets of Historic Annapolis with glowing lanterns lighting your way. Stroll around Maryland’s historic State Capitol trimmed in greenery and walk with a period-attired guide who will share holiday traditions of times past among colonial mansions, Victorian homes, and quaint shops. This event will take place Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7:00pm. Tickets are $23/adult and $13/child. For reservations, please visit: annapolistours.com/holiday-candlelight-stroll/.

Back again by popular demand is the 45-minute holiday cruise: the Jolly Express. Hop aboard Miss Anne, all decked out for the Holidays, for a Spa Creek “sleigh ride” on the Jolly Express. Miss Anne will be adorned with reindeer spirit for an intimate cruise including complementary hot cocoa, holiday music, and good cheer. Bring your own blankets and enjoy the cruise with “Captain Santa” at the helm. This event will take place Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm and Sunday evenings at 6:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are $23/adult and $13/child (11 and under). For reservations, please visit: cruisesonthebay.com/jolly-express-cruise/.

Step outside, enjoy the crisp air, and celebrate the holidays with Watermark®

