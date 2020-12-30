Take a healthy selfie and you could win a new iPad from the Anne Arundel County Health Department

Winter began December 21, and so did Anne Arundel County’s Winter Wonderland of Well-Being Selfie Contest. The social media contest, an initiative of the County’s Department of Health and Mental Health Agency, encourages everyone to make healthy improvements in their physical, mental and spiritual well-being and perform acts of kindness.

The contest, which is open through January 4, is for any Maryland resident who lives, works or attends school in Anne Arundel County. Using the hashtag #BeWellAA, participants are encouraged to take a selfie of one of the daily mind, body, spirit or kindness activities.There will be a grand prize winner of an Apple iPad and two finalists who will win baskets of healthy gifts.

“Finding little ways to have fun through physical activity and being kind to yourself and others can promote positive change in our overall well-being,” said Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman, M.D. “Join the fun and snap a selfie!”

Any entries with the #BeWellAA hashtag posted on facebook.com/aahealth, or on a contestant’s own Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page through January 4, 2021, will be considered.

For more information, follow facebook.com/aahealth or twitter.com/aahealth, or visit www.aahealth.org/bewellaa.

