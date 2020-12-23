State Senator, and former Senate President, Mike Miller resigns from the legislature

Citing his ongoing battle with cancer, State Senator, Thomas V. Mike Miller has resigned his seat in the Maryland State Senate. Miller first won elective office in 1970 when he won election to the House of Delegates. He was then was elected to the state Senate in 1974 assuming the presidency of the Senate in 1986 until his retirement from that position last year. At the time, he was the longest serving leader of a legislative body in the country.

Miller represented represented District 27 which encompassed a lot of Southern Maryland in Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

In a statement released by the Governor’s office, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said:

On behalf of a grateful state, I want to thank my good friend Senate President Emeritus Mike Miller for 50 incredible years of service to the people of Maryland. Over the weekend, I spoke to President Miller as he prepared to make this difficult announcement. It was a deeply personal and heartfelt conversation, as ours have always been. I have known Mike since I was a kid, and it has been one of my greatest privileges as governor to serve alongside him. He will go down in our state’s history as a lion of the Senate. The First Lady and I ask all Marylanders to join us in praying for Mike and his family.

Miller’s seat will be filled by appointment. The Central Committees of the three counties will recommend a candidate to Governor Hogan who will ultimately make the appointment.

Miller addressed his constituents in a Facbook live event this afternoon.





