Sherwood Forest community comes to the aid of staff at Rams Head Roadhouse

The staff of the Rams Head Roadhouse in Crownsville was shocked when it appeared that restaurants were going to be ordered closed once again. When the word spread, the residents of Sherwood Forest sprung into action to help out their favorite people that keep their neighborhood bar running.

Together, the community undertook a fundraising effort and came up with nearly $6,000 to be shared among the staff as a way to say “thank you.”

Mike Lechner, Vice President and Director of Operations for the Rams Head Group said, “The loyalty to the Rams Head Roadhouse team by putting together an incredible fundraising effort to help out staff during this holiday season is unreal. The Sherwood Forest community came in with nearly $6,000 for us to distribute to our entire staff and I cannot be more grateful.”

The week before last, County Executive Pittman announced his intention to close all indoor and outdoor dining in the county. He re-considered last week and was going to allow outdoor dining. However, a court order put a pause on the County Executive’s order until Decmeber 28, 2020.

