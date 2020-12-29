--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
SHA wins awards for public relations campaigns

| December 29, 2020, 04:29 PM

Rams Head

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) won five excellence awards from the Public Relations Society of America Maryland Chapter (PRSA Maryland) for campaigns urging safe driving and informing Marylanders about ongoing highway projects.

The categories include online video, social media, website and newspaper columns for the annual “Best in Maryland” awards competition. The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony last week.

“Our team is committed to getting the word out about important safety messages, such as moving over for incident response vehicles operating on our roadways, and also keeping our customers updated about the hundreds of ongoing construction projects underway across the State,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “We will continue utilizing innovative ways to communicate with the public.”

The five campaigns and products recognized are:

  • Editorials/Columns – “Marylanders: Move Over for Emergency Vehicles”
  • Events and Observances – Work Zone Safety Week
  • Social Media – “Move Over” law safety campaign
  • Video – Virtual ribbon cutting for Watkins Mill interchange project
  • Website – Project Portal page provides details and updates on individual projects

PRSA Maryland’s “Best in Maryland” awards are presented annually to public relations practitioners who, in the judgment of their peers, have successfully addressed a communications challenge with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

Earlier this year, MDOT SHA was recognized by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ Committee on Transportation Communications (TransComm) for a pedestrian safety campaign that used humor to persuade teenagers not to text and drive.

