School Board begins hearings on start and dismissal times

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will hold a virtual public workshop and subsequent virtual public hearing on school start and dismissal times later this month.

The workshop, at which staff will briefly provide information on a variety of areas that impact and are impacted by school start and dismissal times and answer questions from Board members, will be held virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020.

No public testimony will be taken at the workshop, but public testimony will be taken at the virtual public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020. The hearing will be limited to 100 speakers who will be allotted two minutes each.

More information on how to sign up to speak at the hearing will be provided on December 15, 2020.

The workshop and hearing will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon. The meeting can also be viewed live on AACPS’ YouTube channel here.

Source : AACPS

