Rams Head On Stage pauses all shows until January 13th
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Due to local government restrictions, On Stage is currently closed until January 13th, 2021. Your continued support means a lot to the Rams Head Team and we appreciate your patience regarding rescheduled shows. We look forward to reopening and letting the music play!
RESCHEDULED AND POSTPONED SHOWS
- 12/19/2020 Davisson Brothers Band rescheduled to 2/13/21
- 12/20/2020 Kavoossi & The Typos rescheduled to 3/14/21
- 12/23/2020 Bond & Bentley – Postponed
- 12/26/2020 New Romance rescheduled to 3/27/21
- 12/27/2020 Stephen Kellogg – Postponed
- 12/29/2020 Deanna Bogart – Postponed
- 12/30/2020 Deanna Bogart – Postponed
- 1/2/2020 Seldom Scene 3:30 PM – Postponed
- 1/2/2020 Seldom Scene 7:30 PM – Postponed
- 1/3/2021 Drag Brunch rescheduled to 3/14/21 matinee
- 1/8/2021 Hollis Brown – Postponed
TICKET HOLDERS FOR THE ABOVE SHOWS WILL BE CONTACTED DIRECTLY.
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
