PRSA National Capital Chapter awards Crosby best PSA
Crosby Marketing Communications has been honored for best Public Service Announcement at the 52nd Annual Excellence in Communication Awards, sponsored by the Public Relations Society of America National Capital Chapter.
Crosby produced “The Good In You” TV PSA to support the Health Resources and Services Administration’s program to encourage more people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. The PSA tells the story of an upbeat man who knows in the moments after death that he has one more job to do before leaving Earth: giving the gift of his organs to those in need and showing viewers how to let “the good in you live on.” The PSAs were developed in English and Spanish, and they encourage people to go to organdonor.gov and register as an organ donor.
The Excellence in Communication Awards showcases outstanding achievement in external communications and public relations and encourages continued excellence in the field. The program recognizes the most exceptional, strategic public relations programs and components developed and produced in the Greater Washington, D.C., area.
