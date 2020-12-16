--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Police investigating death of inmate at Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in Jessup

| December 16, 2020, 06:23 PM

Rams Head

Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate yesterday in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased is identified as Terry Proctor, 32.  Proctor was a state prison inmate serving time at the Dorsey Run Correctional Institution in Jessup, Maryland.  The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy being conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

A potential suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are filed.

Around 11:20 p.m. yesterday, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) about an inmate death.  DPSCS personnel told Maryland State Police that Proctor was found unresponsive in his dorm and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation. Investigators have briefed the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charges are pending in this case.

The case remains under investigation.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«