Pittman modifies, signs executive order on new COVID restrictions

Last night, County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order #39, effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16. The executive order enacts the new COVID-19 restrictions announced on December 10.

Content Continues Below

The list of all new or amended actions, effective Wednesday, December 16 at 5:00 p.m. until January 13 at 8:00 a.m. is below – please note several updates (in bold/italics/red) from yesterday’s announcement.

Personal Services Establishments (hair stylist, nail salons, barbers) – decreased to 25% of that Establishment’s Maximum Occupancy.

Religious Facility – decreased to 33% of that Religious Facility’s Maximum Occupancy. A Religious Facility may hold outdoor services for Christmas, Hanukkah or other recognized religious holidays with a gathering limit of no more than 250 persons, provided the Facility requires strict adherence to the Mandatory Health and Safety Protocols.

Retail Establishment – decreased to 25% capacity or for any Retail Establishment without a posted Maximum Occupancy, 150 square feet of public space per occupant.

Fellowship Addiction Recovery – decreased to 25% capacity or 50 persons, whichever is less.

Foodservice Establishments located in food courts in indoor shopping malls – restricted to carryout, delivery or curbside service only.

Foodservice Establishments – restricted to carryout, delivery or curbside service only. No indoor or outdoor seating is permitted.

Food distribution sites (food pantries, etc.) that serve or donate food to people in need at no cost may continue to operate subject to Mandatory Health and Safety Protocols.

Social Clubs including American Legion posts, VFW posts, and Elks Clubs, restricted to 25% capacity and no food or beverages service.

Indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited. Outdoor social gatherings of more than 25 people remain prohibited. “Social gatherings” does not include activities, facilities or venues that have a specific capacity limit or are ordered closed under this Local Executive Order No. 39. “Social gatherings” includes family gatherings, parties, cookouts, parades, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, flea markets, yard sales, and other gatherings that are not associated with operating or patronizing a business that sells merchandise from a location with a posted Maximum Occupancy.

All organized sports play or practice is suspended, including private schools, and school or church gyms.

Fitness Centers are restricted to 25% capacity and may not conduct classes or group fitness activities unless said activities are held in space that provides at least 150 square feet per participant ; all staff and customers must wear face coverings at all times.

Gaming Facilities (casinos) are restricted to 25% capacity and no alcohol or food service except for carryout, delivery or curbside service.

Bowling alleys are restricted to 25% capacity and no alcohol or food service.

Indoor Theaters are closed.

Indoor or outdoor venues for live performances are closed.

Bingo, pool halls, roller rinks, and indoor ice rinks shall close.

All Outdoor Sporting Venues, including professional, semi-professional, amateur, recreational, collegiate, high school and motor sports venues, are closed, except that professional or collegiate sports at an Outdoor Sporting Venue may be conducted provided spectators are not permitted.

Adult Entertainment venues are closed.

Cigar and hookah lounges are closed but may sell retail products.

Local annual license fees for Foodservice Establishments are waived and deemed paid for calendar year 2021.

