Pittman modifies, signs executive order on new COVID restrictions
Last night, County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order #39, effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16. The executive order enacts the new COVID-19 restrictions announced on December 10.
The list of all new or amended actions, effective Wednesday, December 16 at 5:00 p.m. until January 13 at 8:00 a.m. is below – please note several updates (in bold/italics/red) from yesterday’s announcement.
-
Personal Services Establishments (hair stylist, nail salons, barbers) – decreased to 25% of that Establishment’s Maximum Occupancy.
-
Religious Facility – decreased to 33% of that Religious Facility’s Maximum Occupancy. A Religious Facility may hold outdoor services for Christmas, Hanukkah or other recognized religious holidays with a gathering limit of no more than 250 persons, provided the Facility requires strict adherence to the Mandatory Health and Safety Protocols.
-
Retail Establishment – decreased to 25% capacity or for any Retail Establishment without a posted Maximum Occupancy, 150 square feet of public space per occupant.
-
Fellowship Addiction Recovery – decreased to 25% capacity or 50 persons, whichever is less.
-
Foodservice Establishments located in food courts in indoor shopping malls – restricted to carryout, delivery or curbside service only.
-
Foodservice Establishments – restricted to carryout, delivery or curbside service only. No indoor or outdoor seating is permitted.
-
Food distribution sites (food pantries, etc.) that serve or donate food to people in need at no cost may continue to operate subject to Mandatory Health and Safety Protocols.
-
Social Clubs including American Legion posts, VFW posts, and Elks Clubs, restricted to 25% capacity and no food or beverages service.
-
Indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited. Outdoor social gatherings of more than 25 people remain prohibited.
-
“Social gatherings” does not include activities, facilities or venues that have a specific capacity limit or are ordered closed under this Local Executive Order No. 39.
-
“Social gatherings” includes family gatherings, parties, cookouts, parades, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, flea markets, yard sales, and other gatherings that are not associated with operating or patronizing a business that sells merchandise from a location with a posted Maximum Occupancy.
-
-
All organized sports play or practice is suspended, including private schools, and school or church gyms.
-
Fitness Centers are restricted to 25% capacity and may not conduct classes or group fitness activities unless said activities are held in space that provides at least 150 square feet per participant; all staff and customers must wear face coverings at all times.
-
Gaming Facilities (casinos) are restricted to 25% capacity and no alcohol or food service except for carryout, delivery or curbside service.
-
Bowling alleys are restricted to 25% capacity and no alcohol or food service.
-
Indoor Theaters are closed.
-
Indoor or outdoor venues for live performances are closed.
-
Bingo, pool halls, roller rinks, and indoor ice rinks shall close.
-
All Outdoor Sporting Venues, including professional, semi-professional, amateur, recreational, collegiate, high school and motor sports venues, are closed, except that professional or collegiate sports at an Outdoor Sporting Venue may be conducted provided spectators are not permitted.
-
Adult Entertainment venues are closed.
-
Cigar and hookah lounges are closed but may sell retail products.
-
Local annual license fees for Foodservice Establishments are waived and deemed paid for calendar year 2021.
