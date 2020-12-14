No fans for the Military Bowl on December 28th

The Military Bowl presented by Perspecta, benefiting USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, announced today that spectators will not be allowed to attend this year’s game due to safety restrictions necessitated by the ongoing global health crisis.

The Bowl, matching teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference will be played on Monday, Dec. 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

“It is disappointing to not have anyone in attendance and we will miss enjoying our festive gameday with a full stadium,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “However, given the recent measures taken by state and local officials, we feel fortunate to be able to hold the game in Annapolis and to be able to continue our mission of raising awareness for our nation’s service members and those who support them.”

Without the ability to sell tickets to raise funds to help achieve its mission, the Bowl this year is hosting the Season of Support, a month-long effort to drive awareness and raise funds for USO-Metro. In order to make a donation, fans can visit militarybowl.link/support or by texting “USO” to 243725.

For the latest updates, visit militarybowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on Twitter and Instagram or like the Military Bowl presented by Perspecta Facebook page.

